Lacey Police investigating fatal shooting at motel Tuesday night

Lacey police officers were dispatched just before midnight Tuesday to reports of a gunshot victim at a Super 8 motel.

According to police, officers were informed the person who called had a gun and was suicidal. When police arrived at the motel, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed both victims are from out of state, but they are awaiting releasing any more identifying information.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.