Lacey police are looking for 2 theft suspects. Have you seen them?

Lacey police are looking for two people accused of stealing credit cards during a vehicle prowl.

Police say that on July 24, the two suspects stole the cards during a vehicle prowl at a fitness business in the 1200 block of Galaxy Drive Northeast.

They then used those cards at an area Big 5 Sporting Goods and Safeway, according to police.

Police say the two were associated with a white SUV in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.