Lacey police looking for 3 men who attempted to steal ATM

Lacey police are looking for three men who attempted to steal an automated teller machine from an area bank late last month.

About 5:10 a.m. Nov. 28, two men tied a yellow tow rope around the machine at a US Bank branch in the 5500 block of Martin Way East, according to police.

The third man, who was driving a white box truck, then tried to pull and unmoor the ATM, police say.

After three attempts to steal the ATM, the men gave up and drove away, last seen headed east.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.