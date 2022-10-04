Lacey police looking for 3 women accused of stealing $6,000 in store perfume

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in locating three women accused of stealing from an area retailer over the weekend.

About 2:50 p.m. Oct. 1, police say the three women entered Ulta Beauty in the 1200 block of Marvin Road Northeast and proceeded to steal perfume, valued at $6,000.

After the theft, police say the three women left the area in a white Saturn sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.