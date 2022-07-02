Lacey police looking for bank robbery suspect

Lacey police are looking for a man who stole items from an area store, then robbed a bank.

The primary suspect and an unidentified man stole items from Coastal Farm & Ranch, a new store that has opened in Lacey in the 5500 block of Martin Way East.

That theft took place the morning of June 28. Then, about 10 a.m. the same day, the primary suspect robbed a US Bank branch in the same area.

He is described as white, 5-foot-9 with a thin build, 20-30 years old and has brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.