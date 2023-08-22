Lacey police looking for homicide suspect after man shot to death early Monday

Lacey police are looking for a homicide suspect after a man was found shot to death Monday morning, the department announced.

About 8:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Chelan Lane Southeast after a report of gunshots being fired. Chelan Lane is north of Yelm Highway and east of College Street in Lacey.

Police arrived to find a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds who later died at the scene.

Police have identified the suspect. The Olympian typically does not name suspects until they have appeared in court; however, in this case the suspect is still at large.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Scott Matthew Brodrick. He is described by police as white, 5-foot-11, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Brodrick is associated with a 2014 gray-colored Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk with the Washington state license plate number ASG4385. The man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to police.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.