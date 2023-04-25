Lacey police looking for man after he allegedly broke into St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Lacey police are looking for a man after he allegedly broke into St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Around 6 a.m. on Monday, a man allegedly popped the door lock to a garden/utility building at St. Marks Lutheran Church at 2109 College Street Southeast. The man was briefly in the building and then left on foot.

Police say there is probable cause to arrest the man for burglary and malicious mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and reference case #23-1930.