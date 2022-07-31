Lacey police looking for man who robbed area pizza business
Lacey police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business last week while armed.
On July 27, police say the man robbed a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE, which is near College Street Southeast at Yelm Highway Southeast.
The man, who is considered armed and dangerous, was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-6477.