Lacey police looking for man who robbed area pizza business

Lacey police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business last week while armed.

On July 27, police say the man robbed a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE, which is near College Street Southeast at Yelm Highway Southeast.

The man, who is considered armed and dangerous, was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-6477.