Lacey police looking for robbery suspect who displayed knife, charged at employee

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbery at an area Home Depot.

The man entered the Home Depot store on Marvin Road Northeast on Jan. 18, according to police. Police say he then proceeded to steal items from the store.

When the man was confronted by a loss prevention worker, he displayed a knife and charged at the employee, according to police. The robbery suspect then fled from the store on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.