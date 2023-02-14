Lacey police looking for stolen truck used to ram Martin Way business

Lacey police are looking for two men and a stolen truck used to ram an area business in an attempted burglary early Sunday morning.

About 3 a.m., police were dispatched to Coastal Farm & Home Supply off Martin Way after a report that the truck was being used to ram an area behind the business to gain entry to it.

They failed to get into the business and nothing was stolen, Sgt. Jeremy Knight said Tuesday.

Police later learned that the stolen 2019 Ford Ranger was connected to two burglaries in Lakewood the same night.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.