Lacey police looking for suspects who used stolen credit cards in the Olympia area

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify some men suspected of using stolen credit cards at multiple locations throughout the Olympia area.

The shopping spree took place on Oct. 15, according to police.

The credit cards apparently were found in a vehicle that was stolen from Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont, Lacey police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime stoppers at 800-222-8477.