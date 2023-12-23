Lacey police say this man is accused of theft. Have you seen him?

Lacey police are looking for a man accused of stealing from an area store on Friday.

The man, according to police, loaded a shopping cart with merchandise at the Target at South Sound Center on Sleater Kinney Road Southeast.

The man then exited the store without paying for any of the merchandise and drove away from the scene in a dark green Chrysler sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

