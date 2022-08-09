Lacey police recover 2 handguns after check of suspicious vehicle in hotel lot

A check of a suspicious vehicle earlier this month at a hotel parking lot eventually led to the recovery of two handguns, according to Lacey police.

During that check, the officer discovered the truck owner was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant. The officer approached the man, who was rummaging through the truck bed at the time, according to police.

Police say the man initially provided false information, but was later confirmed to be the truck owner. The officer was about to make an arrest when the man dropped his backpack and ran.

The man was eventually taken into custody. Police later found two handguns in the backpack.