Lacey police recover stolen water truck

This Puget Sound heatwave is no joke. On Tuesday a water truck was making a delivery at Walmart when it was stolen.

“Yep. The whole truck. Stolen,” said the Lacey Police Department.

Fortunately, police were able to find it a short time later and arrested the suspected thief.

#StoryTime 📖 earlier today, this water truck was making a delivery at Walmart when it was stolen. Yep. The whole truck. Stolen. 😑 Fortunately, we were able to locate it a short while later and arrest the driver! 🚓 pic.twitter.com/P6KzVggMNV — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) August 15, 2023