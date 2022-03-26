Lacey police search for four men accused of ‘unprovoked’ home assault

Lacey police are looking for four men who allegedly assaulted a man in his home Thursday evening.

The incident occurred before 10 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of East Street, said Sgt. Shannon Barnes. The resident called 911 at a neighbor’s home but the four men fled before police and first responders arrived.

Barnes said the resident suffered bruises and minor stab wounds. First responders transported the resident to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. No other people were reported injured.

The resident told police four men who he did not recognize entered his home and began assaulting him. He was finally able to escape to a neighbor’s home.

“It was unprovoked, unexpected and he had no idea who the people are,” Barnes said of the resident’s account.

Though dispatch initially labeled the call a home invasion robbery, Barnes said it appeared the four men did not take anything from the resident or his home.

Police have few details on who the men may be. The resident only described them as “four white men,” Barnes said. Lacey detectives are investigating.

Anyone with more information about the alleged assault can call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 360-222-8477.