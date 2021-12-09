Lacey police search for two men accused of robbing Walmart, pepper spraying workers

Lacey police are looking for two men accused of robbing a Walmart with pepper spray.

The alleged robbery occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Galaxy Drive Northeast, according to a Wednesday media release from the Lacey Police Department.

Sgt. Shannon Barnes told the Olympian the two men pepper sprayed a loss prevention officer and an employee during the incident. She added the men left in a black four door sedan before police arrived.

The loss prevention officer contacted the two individuals in the electronics department of the store. Barnes said they allegedly had a cart full of “high value items,” however she could not describe the items or their cost.

As they attempted to leave through an emergency exit, Barnes said the two individuals pepper sprayed the loss prevention employee and triggered a fire alarm.

An employee then attempted to investigate the alarm and help the officer, she said, but he got pepper sprayed as well.

The release described one of the individuals as a 5 foot 7-9 inches tall man who wore a red hat. The second individual wore a black beanie and was described as a 6 foot 0-2 inches tall man.

Barnes encourages anyone with information on the two individuals accused of the robbery to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333.