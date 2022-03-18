Lacey police searching for man with active arrest warrants

The Lacey Police Department sent out a press release on Thursday evening asking the public for more information on the whereabouts of a Lacey man with active arrest warrants against him.

Kevin J. Stark, 51, is wanted for kidnapping, assault and felony harassment, according to the release. There is also an active felony warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Police are asking those with any information on Stark to call LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 360-222-TIPS (8477).