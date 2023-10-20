Lacey police searching for man who robbed Regional Athletic Complex worker at gunpoint

The Lacey Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Regional Athletic Complex employee at gunpoint Thursday evening. He was last seen leaving on foot toward the parking lot of the facility.

Sgt. Jeremy Knight said police were dispatched at 7:14 p.m. to the athletic facility on Steilacoom Road Southeast at Marvin Road Southeast. A concession stand employee called saying they were handed a note stating they were being robbed. The man then displayed a pistol from his pocket.

Knight said the man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He’s described as a white man in his 20s, 5-foot-7, weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes, with a black mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333, or if it’s an emergency, dial 911.