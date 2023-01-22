Lacey police searching for robbery suspect who allegedly charged at employee with knife
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stealing items from a Home Depot store in Lacey.
The robbery happened at the store located on Marvin Road Northeast on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
When a loss prevention employee confronted the suspect, the suspect took out a knife and charged at the employee, according to police.
The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.