Lacey police searching for two men who stole work trailer filled with tools Nov. 11

Courtesy of the Lacey Police Department
Ty Vinson
·1 min read

The Lacey Police Department is looking for two men connected with the theft of a trailer on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to a news release from the department, two men were seen at around 4:20 a.m. Friday driving an early 2000s Dodge Ram 1500. They were seen stealing a trailer with the license plate number 46300AH from Kitchen Design Center at 1109 Sleater Kinney Road SE. The trailer had about $5,000 worth of tools in it.

The suspects also damaged a company truck and the fence while leaving.

The only identifying information the department was able to provide on the driver was that he’s a white man, and the passenger was caught on surveillance footage. Anyone with information regarding the two are asked to call LPD at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Recommended Stories