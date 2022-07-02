Lacey police seek to identify bank robbery suspect

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday.

According to police, around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, the man robbed the U.S. Bank on Martin Way East.

Police say that before the robbery, the suspect and another unknown man stole items from Coastal Farm & Supply.

The two men were seen in and around a red pickup truck before the robbery, the police department said.

The man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

