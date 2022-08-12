Lacey police seeking to identify vehicle prowlers who used stolen credit cards at local stores

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who stole credit cards during a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness last month.

According to the police department, the two suspects were involved in a vehicle prowl on July 24 at the LA Fitness located at 1200 Galaxy Drive NE in Lacey.

The suspects used the stolen credit cards to purchase goods at Safeway and Big 5 Sporting Goods shortly after prowling the vehicles.

Police said they have probable cause to arrest both suspects for second-degree theft.

The suspects are associated with the white SUV seen in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

🚨Do you recognize these 2?🚨Not only are they #VehicleProwlers, they also committed #Fraud with the items they stole! 😠 If you have any info, please call us at: (360) 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at: 800-222-TIPS and reference case 2022-3676. #PleaseHelp #LaceyUnited #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/L29GRmKziE — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) August 12, 2022

