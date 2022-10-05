Lacey police seize counterfeit money and equipment after pursuit

According to the Lacey Police Department, earlier this week officers responded to a report of a theft at a store.

When officers arrived, the suspects jumped into a car and fled the scene, striking a parked car, which hit a patrol car.

Officers deployed spike strips, disabling the car, which was later found abandoned in a nearby parking lot.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspects.

After determining the car was stolen out of King County, officers searched the car and found stolen merchandise, counterfeit money, and equipment to produce counterfeit currency.

One of the suspects was charged with felony theft, identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction, malicious mischief and hit-and-run.

The other suspect was charged with theft and obstruction.