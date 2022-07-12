Lacey police find stolen car that contains cocaine, meth and a handgun

A stolen car found the week of July 4 contained methamphetamine, cocaine and a handgun, Lacey police announced.

The car was parked at an area Walmart. The Rainier woman who was driving the vehicle was not with it at the time, according to police.

“However, she left her purse and a significant amount of methamphetamine and cocaine behind,” Lacey police officials said.

A photo of the scene also shows a handgun was found in the vehicle.

Possible charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver meth and cocaine were referred to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, according to police.