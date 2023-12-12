Lacey resident took a poke at Walmart then turned the joke into a gift drive

It all started as a little joke, a little dig at Walmart.

Andrew Delgado posted an "event" on Facebook, a "Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party" and invited people to join him at the Lanoka Harbor store in Lacey.

Unexpectedly, thousands of people responded to his post, most of them with the same cheeky humor. One asked, "Will it be casual pajama attire?" Another said: "They better have my W2 when I get there."

Lots of fun, but it's Facebook, so there were ragers, angry about this or that. Others raged at the ragers for raging. Keep scrolling to the fun.

Delgado's little poke caught fire, and soon thousands of people had joined the event, posting memes and talking about who would bring the drinks.

Then it turned into something much better.

Delgado wrote on the event page: "While this started as a joke, it has me thinking. What if … I was to organize a big toy drive where we have a Santa Claus and then we all purchase toys from the store, pile them outside and then donate them to whatever children happen to come to the store? I genuinely believe that something good can come from this. Times are tough for a lot of people. I think this would be perfect."

Well, it was a great idea, but Walmart had another thought about that.

The next day, Delgado wrote: Hey guys, so I just got off the phone with corporate. I had no idea that this was gonna get as big as it did and while they did also find it funny, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of interest in having an actual event at the Lanoka Harbor store. With that being said, we came to the agreement that it would be amazing if we turned this into something positive for families in need."

And that's how a funny little idea turned into an act of kindness.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will join the toy drop-off at the Lacey Elks Lodge.

Walmart has its own toy drives in the front of the store. It could be confusing and challenging to do it there. Delgado wanted to have a Santa Claus show up with a huge pile of toys to share with kids, but where could that happen?

Enter the Lacey Elks Lodge #2518 in Forked River.

The lodge agreed to be a drop-off site for unused children's toys from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Santa and Mrs. Claus will join for photos along with many other vendors.

Unwrapped gifts will be donated to Lacey Food Bank Kids. Food will be donated to the Lacey Food Bank, and pet food and pet blankets will go to the Popcorn Park Zoo.

"Let’s give back to the less fortunate," the Elks lodge posted. "This one-night event can make someone smile and that’s what it’s all about."

Delgado continues to post, looking for donations from his fellow "self-checkout employees."

Three days ago, baby formula, diapers, toys and pet supplies were being delivered.

Joke turned into joy. Cheers to that.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Acts of Kindness: Lacey resident turns WalMart joke into toy drive