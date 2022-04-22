Lacey school locked down as police search for suspect in gun theft

Lacey Police are looking for a man who stole a firearm out of a car, putting an area elementary school on a temporary lockdown Friday morning.

Sgt. Shannon Barnes said police were notified at 9:13 a.m. of a vehicle prowl in the area of 25th Avenue Southeast and Ruddell Road. Barnes said a man called 9-1-1 stating he had put a bag that concealed a firearm in his car and went inside briefly.

When he came back out, he said a man was going through his car. He confronted the suspect, who then handed the bag over to the victim, but the firearm was gone.

The incident happened a few blocks from Mountain View Elementary School, which was locked down while police searched the area. The lockdown was lifted after police confirmed the suspect was no longer in the area.

Police are still searching for the man, who was described as wearing a black coat with a gray hoodie underneath. He was last seen riding a black BMX bicycle northbound on College Street. Barnes said the man could be dangerous and to not approach him, but anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.