Lacey Schools Will Be Mask Optional When NJ Mandate Lifts

LACEY, NJ — Lacey Township Schools officials have held tight to New Jersey's mask mandate for schools over the last several months, saying they were adhering to state law even as they drew sharp criticisms from some in the school community.

With Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement on Monday that the state mandate will end on March 7 because COVID-19 illnesses and hospitalizations are falling, shifting decision-making to local districts, Lacey officials said the district will leave that decision to parents.

"We have reached a point where we feel confident that we can take another step toward normalcy for our kids," Murphy said. "Given the continued drop in new cases and hospitalizations, projections indicating a continued decline over the coming weeks, and the continued growth of vaccinations for our school-aged population, we believe that we can responsibly end the universal mask mandate."

The announcement said school districts and childcare facilities can continue to require masks after the mandate is lifted, but school districts cannot bar anyone from wearing masks.



"In accordance with State guidance and the expiration of this mandate, the Lacey Township School District will transition to a “mask optional” approach for all students and staff as previously intended in the District’s June 2021 Road Forward Plan. This will take effect on Monday, March 7, 2022," Superintendent Vanessa Clark said in an announcement to the district on Wednesday.

"Please be reminded that until the mandate is lifted, our current school mask policy will remain unchanged," Clark said. "Additionally, it is essential that we all work together to promote an environment where everyone can feel comfortable with their choice while respecting others who may make a different choice."

Clark said Lacey school board members had been discussing Murphy's announcement during their regularly scheduled committee meetings since Monday, and that resulted in the announcement the district would transition to a "mask optional" approach.

Story continues

Murphy allowed districts some leeway in the late spring and the early fall when summer temperatures made classrooms that lack air conditioning unbearably hot. But that was a temporary measure that only fueled the debate over the masks.



State health officials said guidance will be released to school districts before the mandate is lifted "to help school districts update their policies to align with the risks and unique needs of their setting and student population to ensure safe learning environments."

"The Department will develop guidance that incorporates all aspects of safety in schools while children are unmasked," Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. "We know that every parent wants to do what’s best for their children."

Sign up for Patch alerts and daily newsletters here, or download our app to have breaking news alerts sent right to your phone. Have a news tip? Email karen.wall@patch.com



This article originally appeared on the Lacey Patch