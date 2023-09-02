Lacey T-Mobile store smash-and-grab resembles similar robberies across region

KIRO 7 News Staff
Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary after an alarm was activated Saturday morning at a T-Mobile store in Lacey.

According to police, a vehicle backed into the store twice and smashed the front doors just before 3 a.m.

The suspects entered the business, stole items, and took off in the vehicle from the store that is located at 612 Sleater Kinney Rd NE.

Police say that this type of burglary mirrors other similar crimes that have been happening across the region lately.

Officials cleared the scene by 3 a.m. after looking for the suspects involved in the burglary.






