Lacey Township man sentenced for manslaughter in fatal drug overdose

TOMS RIVER - A Lacey Township man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs that led to a woman's fatal overdose, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Monday.

Jehmar Barrett, 36, was sentenced to six years in New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to manslaughter, in connection with the death of a 35-year-old Toms River woman on November 24, 2020, Billhimer said. His sentence is subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, requiring Barrett to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole.

On November 24, 2020, Toms River Township Police responded to a residence on Alabama Avenue for a report of an unresponsive female, the prosecutor said. At the scene, they found the victim, who was already dead from an apparent drug overdose.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau determined that Barrett distributed heroin and cocaine to the victim the day before, Billhimer said.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system, according to Billhimer. It was determined through laboratory analysis that the controlled dangerous substance distributed to the victim by Barrett – initially believed to be heroin – was, in fact, fentanyl, matching the fentanyl found in the victim’s system.

Based on the toxicology analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office believed that the fentanyl found in the victim’s system was the cause of her death, Billhimer said. On April 29, 2021, Barrett was charged in connection with the victim’s death.

On April 30, 2021, Barrett surrendered himself to Toms River Township Police Department Headquarters, the prosecutor said. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lacey Township man gets 6 years for manslaughter in drug overdose