Lacey woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after fentanyl OD kills her toddler

LACEY−A 34-year-old township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after the death of her 2-year-old son was linked to fentanyl.

Natalie Sabie was also charged Friday with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl. There were two other children in the home at the time of the toddler's death on Sept, 7, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Police Chief Michael DiBella said in a statement.

Lacey officers went to the home after a 911 call from Sabie about finding her child unresponsive. The officers and paramedics tried to save the toddler, but he was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River. County and Lacey detectives found that the child had access to narcotics while under the care of Sabie, Billhimer and DiBella said.

An initial examination by the Ocean County Medical Examiner remained inconclusive, pending the return of toxicology test results. On Wednesday the prosecutor's office received those results. A forensic pathologist made an initial finding that the boy died of acute fentanyl intoxication, Billhimer and DeBella said .

Sabie is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River pending a detention hearing.

Information on a lawyer for Sabie was not immediately available.

