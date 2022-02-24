Lacey's Spring man wanted for allegedly contacting teen, theft

Feb. 23—A 36-year-old Lacey's Spring man accused of taking a 16-year-old girl from her Morgan County home in May is wanted by authorities after he allegedly made contact with the same teen at her new residence in East Tennessee and stole a truck to flee from authorities.

Authorities are searching for Adam Dexter Wilson and his bond has been revoked on the felony interference with custody charge from May.

Authorities with the Sevier County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office said Wilson had contact with the teenager last week, which violated a condition of his bond.

Sevier County Sheriff's investigators said Wilson is suspected in the theft of a blue 1996 Ford F-150 truck with Tennessee license plate CVK-355. They are unsure of his whereabouts.

"It appears he violated his pre-trial release conditions by making contact with the victim from the 2021 incident," Morgan sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said. "This led to his bond being revoked and a warrant being issued."

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information to contact Sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks at 256-350-6193 or call the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at 865-453-4668.

According to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court in the May incident, Wilson pulled a gun and knife on the girl's father at the victim's house, and the girl "did not want to go with Adam" but they left the house on Prince Circle in Morgan City walking down the street holding hands.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued in the alleged abduction.

After a search in a heavily wooded area near the girl's Morgan County home in the May incident, Wilson was arrested after the girl ran to authorities from a wooded area behind the Brindlee Mountain Baptist Church on U.S. 231, about a mile from where the girl lived. She was uninjured, authorities said.

