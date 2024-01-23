Lack of 'adequate water pressure' forces JPS into backup plans again. See details

While Jackson Public Schools saw a few improvements at some sites, many of its school sites "are still without adequate water pressure," the district announced. Some of the schools will remain relocated and consolidated, while others will remain in a virtual-learning mode.

"With the temperature variations throughout the day, we kindly request that parents send their children to school with layered clothing," the district announced. "Layering allows students to adapt to the varying temperatures both indoors and outdoors. A light jacket or sweater can be easily put on or taken off based on the conditions."

All elementary schools will report in-person on Tuesday Some will be relocated. Schools that will be relocated on Tuesday are as follows:

Marshall Elementary to Walton Elementary

Johnson/Pecan Elementary to Galloway Elementary

Lester Elementary to Lake Elementary

Shirley Elementary to Dawson Elementary

Sykes Elementary to Smith Elementary

Key Elementary to North Jackson Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary to John Hopkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary to Van Winkle Elementary

Jackson Middle College to Provine High

Lester Elementary School students arrive at Lake Elementary School in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Jackson Public Schools consolidated nine elementary schools due to low water pressure issues that arose with the inclement weather last week. The district has a similar plan on Tuesday.

Buses will follow their normal bus routes with student pick-up at their regular time. All students will be bused from their home school to relocated school sites. At the end of the school day, students will be transported back to their home school for dismissal.

The following schools are slated for virtual learning:

Powell/Brinkley Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Jim Hill High

Virtual instruction will begin at the following times for each division of the schools listed above. Schools will provide the virtual links to their respective students and families.

Middle school – 8 a.m.

High school – 8:50 a.m.

"Nutrition on the Go meals will be available for pick up at every active school site from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Families can go to their nearest school to pick up meals," the district announced.

All other schools in the district will resume in-person learning Tuesday. All high schools will report in-person with the exception of Jim Hill.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson school closures: See details of which schools are affected