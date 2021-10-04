Lack of charges in fatal West Side shootout leads Mayor Lightfoot to criticize prosecutor Kim Foxx: ‘We can’t live in a world where there is no accountability’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Monday after her office declined to bring charges against suspects in a fatal West Side shootout where gunmen fired into a home late last week.

In the latest dispute between City Hall and the county’s top prosecutor amid high violent crime, Lightfoot said she was concerned by a decision by Foxx’s office not to bring charges related to Friday morning exchange of gunfire, where four people exited two vehicles and shot into a home on North Mason Avenue, and people inside fired at them, according to authorities. One person was killed and the shooters outside the home fled during the incident, which was also witnessed by police officers and caught on a city street camera.

Lightfoot raised the incident at an unrelated press conference, saying Foxx’s decision not to bring charges “is of deep concern to me.”

“Having looked at this, gotten a deep understanding from the detectives that were doing the investigation, it’s really hard to understand that decision,” Lightfoot said. “It’s complicated, for sure. But we really urge the State’s Attorney herself to get personally involved, look at the evidence, and I believe that there are charges that can be brought at a minimum against the individuals who initiated the gunfire.”

Foxx’s office released a statement saying there wasn’t enough evidence to prove felony charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Lightfoot and several West Side aldermen sent a letter to Foxx asking for her to reconsider the decision.

“We can’t live in a world where there is no accountability,” Lightfoot said. “When there’s no accountability, meaning individuals who wreak havoc, who fire indiscriminately or fire at a target but without any regard for the sanctity of life and the health and well-being of others, if they do not feel like the criminal justice system is going to hold them accountable, we’re going to see a level of brazenness that will send the city into chaos. We cannot let that happen.”

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

Lightfoot has been under pressure to curb high violent crime, which she has generally attributed to the pandemic disrupting the criminal justice system, lax prosecutors and illegal guns while pointing out that crime is up across the country. Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown have at times been critical of Foxx’s office, even though Lightfoot endorsed Foxx’s re-election campaign in 2020.

The latest round of finger-pointing stems from an incident where tactical police officers were in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Friday when they spotted four people exit two vehicles and shoot at a home at the Mason address.

People also fired weapons from inside the house, shooting one person, who later died at a hospital, authorities said. They said other people outside the home then sped away in two vehicles.

Two of the people shot were in the home, officials said.

Though a SWAT team that responded found no one barricaded inside the home, authorities said they removed a man, a woman and a child. Police also arrested two people at the home and located two cars, one burned out at Chicago and Lockwood avenues and the other crashed in Oak Park, where another suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

The statement from Foxx’s office said “CPD agreed with this decision” not to bring charges, a claim Lightfoot disputed in the letter she sent the state’s attorney. At the Police Department’s budget hearing on Monday, West Side Ald. Chris Taliaferro said he found it “very horrific” that nobody was charged in the incident, predicting the combatants “will be shooting up again this weekend.”

Brown responded that the situation was difficult because the shooters were “mutual combatants where you have multiple people shooting at each other, and no clear distinction between which person is responsible for starting it, or who’s using the self-defense as part of why they end up shooting.”

Brown said police “seek charges on everyone” when there are mutual combatants.

“My personal opinion is, let’s have the jury sort it out in front of a judge. But again, we have to work with the state’s attorney. Likely there are things we need to do more to present the case,” Brown said. “And we’re willing to do that. But the real answer is, when you have mutual combatants, people shooting at each other, we want to charge everyone.”

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan added that it was difficult to determine from available video near the scene of the shooting who was firing weapons.

“Specifically from this case, you can’t determine who was discharging a firearm on the street from those cars, and that’s kind of the issue with this case,” he said.

Nobody who was arrested in the house agreed to cooperate with police, leaving detectives just with the video, which showed “mutual combatants,” Deenihan said.

“But even the victims who were shot refused to talk to the police, invoked their right to remain silent, and that’s where it made it difficult for the detectives to present a case saying, ‘Well, this is a person who had a gun in their hand, and they were discharging it. This person had a gun in their hand,’” Deenihan said. “Because the video does not clearly show ... who was the actual discharge. And when we did arrest people, we were unable to put guns in people’s hands. So this one is a little more convoluted.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley 'attacked' ex-wife, man with a hatchet before he was shot, police say

    Athens-Clarke County police release details about John Wes Townley's shooting death, saying the former NASCAR driver attacked his ex-wife and a man.

  • Catalytic converter theft surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Missouri Highway Patrol investigating former Agape student’s gang rape claim, mom says

    ”There have been ongoing and past sexual assaults at this place,” the mother of a former student said. “… I want as many eyes on this investigation as I can have.”

  • A hiker says he's confident he saw Brian Laundrie near the Appalachian Trail, NY Post reports

    Police have received tips that Laundrie, a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, could be near the trail, but none have been publicly verified.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • 3rd victim dies after angry co-worker's rampage

    Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared. Polk County Sheriff's officials said electrician Shaun Runyon got into the argument with his supervisor Friday, punching the man and fleeing the job site. A fourth victim suffered critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

    A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded. “It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

    A nurse at a Philadelphia hospital fatally shot his co-worker early Monday morning, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers, authorities said. The 55-year-old nurse was wearing scrubs when he shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference. The co-worker, a 43-year-old man who was a certified nursing assistant, was later pronounced dead.

  • Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

    Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week, Roof's attorneys made that request of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing that the judges who opted to sit out his case should reinstate themselves to consider his petition for a new hearing before the court. Without that move, or changing a court rule prohibiting judges visiting from other circuits from considering such requests, Roof's lawyers wrote, "no judges exist to consider" his rehearing petition, depriving him of “a critical level of appellate review.”

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • Death Of Illinois State Trooper Ruled A Suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.

  • Police: Ex-driver killed in dispute involving estranged wife

    Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday. The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.

  • Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo dies unexpectedly at age of 59

    Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly Saturday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was 59 years old.