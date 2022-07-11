'Lack of cooperation' stalling Grove Avenue shooting case

Jul. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An investigation into gunfire Saturday that injured a Johnstown woman has been slowed due to a lack of cooperation, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said.

The woman injured in the incident told police she doesn't know what happened — and other people at the scene have echoed the same, Miller said.

The group was apparently inside a Grove Avenue apartment in the city's Moxham neighborhood when a shot was fired.

Police were dispatched on a call for a report of gunfire at approximately 7:30 a.m. and discovered the woman wounded outside, police said at the time.

The woman was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, although Miller said she was released soon after.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.