Lack of a ‘courtesy flush’ blamed for jail house beatdown: report

What would Emily Post do?

A 33-year-old Florida inmate told police he battered his cellmate for passing gas and failing to flush their shared toilet — once while sitting on it and again after defecating. That practice is called a “courtesy flush,” according to Urban Dictionary, and it’s meant to “reduce the aroma.”

The Smoking Gun reports that authorities in Key West, Fla., charge Christopher Callen beat up Amado Dominguez-Quevedo inside the Monroe County Detention Center Thursday because the 57-year-old victim failed to extend to him the aforementioned courtesy. According to investigators, Callen also complained Dominguez-Quevedo “farts too much stinking up the cell.”

But according to an arrest report, Callen made “several nonsensical statements that did not correlate with the incident.”

Dominguez-Quevedo argued that he was cleaning urine off the toilet left there by Callen when his cellmate attacked him. Authorities report the victim’s face was bruised and battered, and that he’d suffered a broken rib and missing teeth. The two men were alone in the cell.

Callen, a convicted sex offender who failed to register with Florida officials, has reportedly been incarcerated since September. Dominguez-Quevedo has been in custody since February on aggravated battery and indecent exposure charges, the Smoking Gun said.

Callen also claimed Dominguez-Quevedo “speaks weird languages.”