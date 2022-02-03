Lack Of Demand Shutters Asbury Park COVID Testing Site

NEW JERSEY - Free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing will no longer be administered daily in Asbury Park, officials said.

The testing site at Asbury Park Transportation Center (Main Street and Springwood Avenue) will be closed effective Thursday, Feb. 3 due to a lack of demand, the city said in a statement.

The following locations offer testing and vaccination services:

Walgreens (By Appointment, Ages 12+)

www.walgreens.com

901 Main Street, Asbury Park

Pharmacy Town (By Appointment Ages 12+)

www.pharmacytownrx.com

1560 State Hwy 35, Ocean

VNA Community Health Center (By Appointment)

1301 Main Street, Asbury Park

https://vnachc.org/covid-19-testing-now-opened

Monmouth County Health Department (Walk-ins Only)

Walk-in Clinics 1st Wednesday of Each Month Until Further Notice

Asbury Park Train Station

Wednesday, March 2, 4 to 7 p.m. Main Street at Springwood Avenue

Wednesday, April 6, 4 to 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on the Asbury Park Patch