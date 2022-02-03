Lack Of Demand Shutters Asbury Park COVID Testing Site
NEW JERSEY - Free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing will no longer be administered daily in Asbury Park, officials said.
The testing site at Asbury Park Transportation Center (Main Street and Springwood Avenue) will be closed effective Thursday, Feb. 3 due to a lack of demand, the city said in a statement.
The following locations offer testing and vaccination services:
Walgreens (By Appointment, Ages 12+)
www.walgreens.com
901 Main Street, Asbury Park
Pharmacy Town (By Appointment Ages 12+)
www.pharmacytownrx.com
1560 State Hwy 35, Ocean
VNA Community Health Center (By Appointment)
1301 Main Street, Asbury Park
https://vnachc.org/covid-19-testing-now-opened
Monmouth County Health Department (Walk-ins Only)
Walk-in Clinics 1st Wednesday of Each Month Until Further Notice
Asbury Park Train Station
Wednesday, March 2, 4 to 7 p.m. Main Street at Springwood Avenue
Wednesday, April 6, 4 to 7 p.m.
This article originally appeared on the Asbury Park Patch