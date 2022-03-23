Lack of enforcement on Tennessee's domestic violence gun laws invites violence, advocates say

Marie Varsos regained consciousness in enough time to see her husband, Shaun, rummaging through her pockets before he pointed a loaded gun at her and threatened to kill them both, according to a police report she filed on March 8.

The Varsoses were in the middle of a divorce. Marie returned to the couple's home to pick up some belongings, but Shaun refused to let her leave, according to the police report.

Marie Varsos told police she was able to get away after "talking him down." The police report noted she had visible marks on her neck, likely from strangulation.

She received a temporary order of protection against Shaun Varsos two weeks later, on March 22. A judge ordered him to get rid of all his firearms, but Shaun Varsos never officially filed a firearm dispossession declaration with the Davidson County Court Clerk.

Marie Varsos with her dogs.

A full hearing for the order of protection was scheduled for April 19. Marie Varsos never made it.

She had been staying with her mother, Deborah Sisco, in Lebanon. Police believe Shaun Varsos drove to the home, and shot and killed the two women and then himself a week before the hearing.

Good law, no enforcement

Marie Varsos was as protected as the law likely could allow. A judge granted her an order of protection — Tennessee's version of a restraining order — and ordered Shaun Varsos to disarm himself through the state's firearm dispossession law.

Lebanon police haven't answered questions about the gun used in the killing, its registration information or how it was acquired.

"Even though the firearm dispossession is just a piece of paper, I would say it works most of the time," said Karla Miller, a lawyer from the firm representing Marie Varsos in her divorce. "Most of the time, people are going to do it because they don't want to violate a court order."

Karla Miller is an attorney at Miller Upshaw Family Law PLLC. Her firm represented Marie Varsos in her divorce against her husband.

But loopholes in the firearm dispossession law are nothing new, and advocates against domestic violence have been calling for stronger laws and better enforcement for years.

Becky Bullard, the high-risk programs manager at Metro Nashville's Office of Family Safety, called the law "good in theory, but not functional."

The law states once an order of protection is issued, a judge can require a person to hand over their guns. The person then has 48 hours to file a form with the county clerk confirming they have.

The handover process doesn't necessarily involve turning weapons over to authorities. Instead, the person can turn them over to another person legally allowed to own a firearm, which in Tennessee can be anyone without a felony.

The specifics of the dispossession end there, as there's no requirement to name the person the guns were given to.

This is where problems start to arise with enforcement.

"All the declaration does is assert to the court you don't have the firearm," Bullard said. "There's no process to make sure you follow through, and it's all up to the court to enforce it, not the police.

"You could give the firearm to your uncle, and you wouldn't have to list [the uncle]. There is no legal information on that third party."

Even if the person turns in their guns, there's no system in place to prevent that person from buying another weapon.

The disarmament order doesn't appear on background checks, meaning those ordered to turn over guns could still buy more legally at Tennessee gun shows or stores.

"There are no checks and balances to the process," Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk Ricky Rooker said. "You're basically going on good faith that the person is going to do what they say they're going to do."

Courts need measures to ensure compliance, advocates say

Shalinda Gordon had a similar protection order against her ex-boyfriend Jermaine Bailey after police arrested him for harassment in November 2018.

A judge ordered Bailey to turn over all his firearms, but he claimed he didn't own any. A few weeks later, Bailey shot and killed Gordon at her Hermitage home. He pleaded guilty to the killing on April 8.

The deaths of Gordon and Marie Varsos are symptoms of the same problem. Both received orders of protection that included gun disarmament. Neither was enough to protect them against gun violence.

Advocates believe courts need a follow-up system with compliance hearings to enforce firearm removal and red flag laws to prevent someone like Bailey or Shaun Varsos from buying a gun legally.

But passing stricter gun legislation in Tennessee isn't easy. The state legislature often goes the other direction, including this year's law allowing permitless carry for all adults.

"Laws can be very difficult to pass," Bullard said. "But unfortunately, we see cases like this all the time because while the law has good language, there just isn't a lot of structure or process around it."

