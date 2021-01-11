Lack of evidence that Trump’s speech incited violence will be a ‘challenge’ for Dem-led impeachment: Prior

Former Department of Justice Deputy Director of Public Affairs Ian Prior reacted to the Democrats pursuing an impeachment of President Trump due to the riots that struck Capitol Hill.

Latest Stories

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Talk-Radio Owner Threatens to Fire Hosts Who Dispute Election Results

    A media company that employs right wing talk-radio hosts, including Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and Dan Bongino, circulated a memo after the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill telling hosts to dial down allegations of election fraud, or else face termination.Cumulus Media sent the internal memo to employees on Wednesday, according to Inside Music Media. The Atlanta-based company owns 416 radio stations throughout the country, many using a talk-radio format with local and national right-wing personalities. (Shapiro has not contested the results of the general election.)"We need to help induce national calm NOW," Cumulus's executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in the memo. The company "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’"Philips added, "If you transgress this policy, you can expect to separate from the company immediately."The move by Cumulus came shortly before Google, Apple, and Amazon ceased hosting social media app Parler. Similar in form to Twitter, Parler became popular with users who chafed over perceived censorship of right-wing views.However, the site's hosts claimed Parler was not doing enough to moderate its content for posts that included incitement to violence. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has called for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence on the site, for example, although Parler CEO John Matze said that post was removed eventually.The pro-Trump riot on Wednesday, led by supporters who believe the election was rigged against the president, left dozens of police officers injured. One officer was killed while confronting rioters, and one rioter was shot and killed by police.

  • EXPLAINER: Who has been charged in the deadly Capitol riot?

    Dozens of people have already been arrested and prosecutors across the U.S. have vowed to bring to justice those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, sending lawmakers into hiding as they began their work to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia has said “all options are on the table” for charging the rioters, many of whom were egged on by President Donald Trump’s speech hours earlier at a rally over his election loss. A Capitol Police officer died after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher as rioters descended on the building and many other officers were injured.

  • Acting Australian PM compares Capitol attack to BLM protests and says Twitter ‘censoring’ Trump

    'A lot of things on Twitter previously haven't received that sort of condemnation or indeed censorship,' says McCormack

  • Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

    Proud of their national reputation for efficiency, Germans are growing increasingly frustrated by the slow rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine its scientists helped develop. Scarce vaccine supply, cumbersome paperwork, a lack of healthcare staff and an aged and immobile population are hampering efforts to get early doses of a vaccine made by U.S.-based Pfizer and German partner BioNTech into the arms of the people. Germany has set up hundreds of vaccination centres in sports halls and concert arenas and has the infrastructure to administer up to 300,000 shots a day, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping and killing a man

    Patric Ferguson, 29, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and killing 30-year-old Robert Howard after forcing him in the backseat of a squad car, police said.

  • Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” as time runs down on the Trump administration. The designation will take effect on Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Joe Biden takes office. The announcement comes as Pompeo and his top aides rush to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In addition to the Houthi designation, Pompeo in coming days is also expected to likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to several admininstration officials.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Police procession for officer killed in riot

    As officers stood at attention, Sicknick's remains were transferred from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home. Behind the officers, the flag at the Capitol building was at half-staff, as ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The White House flag was also lowered to half-staff on Sunday, five days after his death. Sicknick's death is being investigated jointly by the FBI and the Washington, D.C. police department.

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • Melania Trump has ‘blood on her hands’ over Capitol riots, says former aide

    The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says

  • 'QAnon shaman' Jake Angeli who stormed Capitol with horns arrested

    The QAnon "shaman" who broke into the Capitol dressed in a fur headdress and buffalo horns and a recently elected Republican lawmaker who filmed himself entering the building have appeared in court on charges relating to the riots. A third rioter who was pictured walking through Congress with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern also appeared in court on charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct. Jake Angeli, 33, who was seen bare-chested in a fur headdress with his face painted and thrusting a spear in the Capitol, was arrested and charged in Washington DC on Saturday, the US attorney's office said. Mr Angeli, a prominent Trump supporter and the unofficial "Shaman" for the conspiracy theory group QAnon, had been one of the most high-profile rioters in the US Capitol this week. As he prepared to make his way home to Arizona on Friday, he had described the invasion of the Capitol building as a "win". "What I was doing was civil disobedience. I didn't do anything wrong. I walked through an open door, dude," he said.

  • Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

    The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

  • Putin hosts first post-war talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal that ended the conflict. A Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement in November halted the six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous enclave and surrounding areas, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan. The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but both ethnic Armenians and Azeris regard it as part of their historic homelands and fought a much bigger war in the 1990s over it that left tens of thousands dead.

  • Indonesian plane crew did not report emergency before it plunged into sea, investigator says

    The crew of the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed off Jakarta at the weekend with 62 people aboard did not declare an emergency or report technical problems before it suddenly plunged into the sea, an investigator said Monday. Authorities have so far been unable to explain why the 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after takeoff, but say they've pinpointed the location of the black boxes. A recording of conversations with air traffic control pointed to routine exchanges, and there was no communication as the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before slamming into the Java Sea, said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo. "It's like a normal conversation and nothing suspicious," he told AFP. "There's no talk of an emergency or something like that." The preliminary data suggested it was "most likely" the plane was intact when it hit the water Saturday, he added. "But we don't know at this stage" what caused the crash, Utomo said. There were 62 Indonesian passengers and crew aboard the half-full flight, including 10 children.

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • China condemns U.S. as Taiwan welcomes lifting of curbs on ties

    China condemned the United States on Monday for scrapping curbs on interactions with Taiwan officials, saying nobody could prevent the country's "re-unification", while Taiwan's foreign minister hailed the U.S. move as a sign of "global partnership". U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the change on Saturday, in the waning days of the Republican Trump administration before Democrat Joe Biden assumes the presidency on Jan. 20.

  • Treasury Department announces sanctions tied to Giuliani’s Biden attacks

    The penalties target the “inner circle” of pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker Andrii Derkach.