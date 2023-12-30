The lack of housing in RI is beyond a crisis | Opinion

Joanne Giannini is a freelance writer and a former state representative from Providence.

We have a beautiful state. We enjoy miles of ocean, beautiful parks, wonderful restaurants and good people. You can get from one point in Rhode Island to another in one hour.

What we don't have is affordable housing. Searching for an apartment here is the impossible dream. The lack of housing in Rhode Island is beyond a crisis. How can people survive? A recent survey has shown Rhode Island (Providence) has the highest rents in the country. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,500, with no utilities. And this is considered low. What you get for that is usually a dump.

More: These new condos in Pawtucket cost only $299,000. Why haven't they sold?

What do tenants expect? They expect a warm, comfortable and safe place to live that is up to housing codes. They expect to be able to not worry that pipes are going to burst, or heat go off in the middle of night, or have strangers banging on their door at all hours. Is this too much to ask?

And can it be affordable? Along with being a landlord comes a responsibility to maintain your rentals. If something needs to be fixed or unforeseen damage occurs, landlords need to make sure the property is livable.

More: The state's first-time homebuyer grant has run out. What other help is there to buy a house in RI?

When and why did apartment prices reach this peak? After COVID, everything changed. People lost jobs, didn't or couldn't work, businesses closed and living conditions changed. People couldn't afford to maintain their properties. The cost of living went up and building material prices increased immensely. Everything did.

But some landlords became greedy. They saw the lack of housing and jacked their rental prices high. Due to the lack of housing, apartments became increasingly unaffordable for the average working person who lives paycheck to paycheck. What you get for $1,500 in Rhode Island is not much.

More: In the RI General Assembly, landlords far outnumber renters. These lawmakers own multiple properties.

What can be done to change this? New laws can be made to stop the landlords from increasing prices in rents. New laws should be made to make sure the tenants are protected if damages occur that are not their fault. We live in a society that used to care about each other in good and bad times. I see such a big change in our society now. Many don't want to get involved and are apathetic to what's going on. That's too bad, because the future for our children depends on how we live our lives.

The examples that are set are embedded into their memories forever.

A single mom living on minimum wage really has it hard. They tell you there are programs and assistance out there, but if you work, you don't qualify. Thus, many are forced to go on welfare, even if they would rather work. Why can't there be programs for working single mothers who need rent assistance?

More: A $5-million grant helped end RI family homelessness in 2018. It's not a panacea this time

People are feeling the crunch. Many cannot afford food or medicine to keep up with rent. It's sad to say, but we have lost our way. We've forgotten what's really important. Affordable housing is the new impossible dream in Rhode Island. Until new laws and programs are made at the State House, it will continue.

I remember watching a movie where a slum landlord was sentenced by a judge to live in one of his rentals and he couldn't survive. Maybe life needs to imitate that movie here in Rhode Island. Then they would get it.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: People are feeling the crunch. Many cannot afford food or medicine to keep up with rent.