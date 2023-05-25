‘She was my everything:’ Family members heartbroken, seeking answers in death of 19-year-old

A family is heartbroken and now demanding answers in the death of their 19-year-old loved one. Aniyah Womack died at the hospital after being shot. Her family says she was a social butterfly and would do anything to help you.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Her death has left her family members devastated and they’re seeking answers in her death.

“Just to be there and see my baby lifeless and say my final goodbyes was one of the hardest things,” her mother Andrea Brown said.

Tears came down her mother’s eyes as she spoke to Action News Jax.

“She was my everything, we did everything, she was like my little best friend,” Brown said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Police said they don’t know where exactly the shooting happened, but said Womack was found on a sidewalk near the intersection of Monument Road and Tredinick Pkwy. and then dropped off by two people at Memorial Hospital after being shot. She died hours later.

Related Story: Teen dies in surgery at hospital after being shot in Jacksonville, family says

Brown said the two were nearly inseparable.

“She was just such a bubbly person she would do anything for you,” Brown said. “We had the best relationship; she was my twin.”

Police don’t know if the two people who dropped her off are good samaritans or suspects in the case.

Womack’s cousin, Autumn Redding said nobody gave the hospital information, so she was dropped off as “Jane Doe” and questions about what happened still linger.

“We’re trying to figure out who she was with, who here so-called friends were, who the people she trusted that know more information so we can get justice,” she said.

Read: JSO: Person shot near Moncrief Road West

Aniyah’s family says she was spending the night with some friends.

Her grandmother Gail Taylor said she heard from her just yesterday.

“I called her yesterday and I said, ‘When are you coming home?’ and she said, ‘I’ll be home tomorrow Nana’,” Taylor said.

Family members say she was ready to move into a new apartment and start a new job. Her mother is asking the community to speak up.

“Speak up, please,” Brown said. “My baby didn’t deserve this.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The two people who dropped her off were being questioned by police, no arrests have been announced and there hasn’t been an update since the initial news conference. Anybody with information is asked to call JSO or First Coast Crime Stoppers.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories