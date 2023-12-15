Lack of rain, recovery from summer leads to drought on Vineyard, Nantucket & Islands

Many New Englanders may have pushed thoughts of limiting their water use to the back burner during the holiday season. But on Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and the Elizabeth Islands there is a new drought alert.

The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 2 significant drought for the Islands region and is advising residents to "minimize overall water use" — including those drawing from private wells. The agency is also calling on Island communities to implement water-use reduction targets for all water users, as well as to identify top water users and conduct targeted outreach to help curb their use.

Massachusetts Drought Status map as of Nov. 1, 2023

While making these recommendations, the agency noted there are currently no water supply concerns, "however, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will continue to provide technical assistance to communities in managing their water systems, including assistance on the use of emergency connections and water supplies."

Islands' groundwater hasn't recovered since summer

According to an advisory issued Wednesday afternoon, the decision to amp up the drought alert level for the Islands was recommended by the Drought Management Task Force, based on the observation that groundwater in the Islands region has not fully recovered since summer, coupled with below normal precipitation over the last two months.

“After receiving record rainfall in western and central Massachusetts this year, one thing is clear — no two regions are the same. We have declared a drought in the Islands because the area has not replenished its groundwater sources, unlike the rest of the state,” said state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in the advisory.

The department monitors conditions statewide, and categorizes drought levels from Level 0 normal, to Level 1 mild drought, Level 2 significant drought, Level 3 critical drought and Level 4 emergency drought.

Rain on the Vineyard in past years

According to extremeweatherwatch.com, Martha's Vineyard saw about 1.95 inches of precipitation in October, and about .54 inches in November. By comparison, about 6.29 inches was recorded in October 2022 and about 4.01 inches was recorded in November 2022. October of 2021 saw about 6.07 inches, and November 2021 saw about 2.47 inches.

Between 1991 and 2020, the Vineyard averaged 4.6 inches of precipitation in October, 4.2 inches in November, and 4.8 inches in December. So far this month, about .86 inches has fallen, compared to about 1.76 inches by this time last year.

Rain on Nantucket in past years

On Nantucket, 1.58 inches fell in October and .77 inches came in November. By contrast, about 8.24 inches was recorded in October of 2022, and about 4.06 inches came in November 2022. In 2021, about 5.34 inches fell in October and about 1.34 inches fell in November.

Between 1991 and 2020, Nantucket averaged 4.5 inches in October, 3.7 inches in November and 3.8 inches in December. So far, about .8 inches has fallen on Nantucket this month, compared to about .91 inches by this time last year.

With advancing climate change, monitoring for drought conditions is critical. These conditions, Tepper noted, have lasting impacts and "it will be difficult to return to normal conditions as we experience more frequent, longer droughts."

"We encourage everyone to do their part and be mindful of water use," Tepper said.

The Level 2 drought advisory for the Islands region will remain in effect for the Islands until water levels return to normal conditions.

For more information on water conservation and what residents can do, visit www.mass.gov/guides/drought-management-in-massachusetts and www.mass.gov/conservemawater .

