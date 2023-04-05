The lack of response after Southbridge student brings gun to school leaves teachers concerned

Teachers at Southbridge High School are frustrated and worried after learning a student brought a gun to school and there was no lockdown in place.

“I have teachers coming up to me saying that their loved ones want them to quit like immediately because they don’t think it’s safe to go to the school,” said Evan Baker, a Spanish Teacher at Southbridge High School.

District leaders said they learned about the incident from a student posting a social media video where it appeared he was holding a gun in the school bathroom back on March 13.

“Slowly it comes out, oh two students have been arrested,” said Baker.

But on that day, they said a weapon was never found and there was no threat to the school.

“There was enough of a threat for a student to be put on felony charges and taken to jail right and so no one was informed about this,” said Baker.

According to court documents the student, Erick Diaz, was charged with having a gun and for carrying a weapon on school grounds. Teachers said a second student was also arrested for the same incident.

“There’s a whole period of time where we have staff members looking for the student and we don’t know why, they’re just being told it’s important you find him they have no idea it’s you know in connection with this firearm case that was in the school,” said Baker.

Superintendent Jeffrey A. Villar and Southbridge Police Chief Shane Woodson released a joint statement this week:

Much of the information that the Southbridge Education Association has shared is inaccurate. We continue to look into the allegations raised on March 13 and will continue communicating information as we learn it.

School leaders confirmed a student was arrested for this three days after the incident, but teachers like Baker question why it took so long to release that information and why a lockdown was never issued.

“It feels very disrespectful being treated this way as if we don’t matter as if we aren’t deserving to know,” said Baker.

This is a developing story.

