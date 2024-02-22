Lack of transparency 'taints' rollout of Willmar's new branding

Feb. 21—WILLMAR

— One thing has become fairly clear as the city of Willmar rolls out its new branding and logo — the community is not happy at the lack of transparency throughout the process.

Willmar City Councilor Tom Butterfield at Tuesday's

Willmar City Council

meeting made a motion to rescind the council motion to approve the city's rebranding due to the negative feedback from the community regarding the new logo.

The motion received a second by Councilor Mike O'Brien and it was discussed for about 15 minutes before ultimately failing. Butterfield was the only councilor who voted in favor of the motion; Councilor Rick Fagerlie was not present at the meeting.

During discussion Tuesday night, Councilor Audrey Nelsen made it known that councilors received an hour-long presentation on the logo and how it was put together. This presentation was not public.

"I feel uncomfortable right now. We received an hour-long presentation on how this logo was put together and the meaning behind that and so I'm uncomfortable that it has become tainted without the community having an understanding of that same thing," Nelsen said. "We perhaps erred in not making that presentation to the entire community to have an understanding of how we got to where we are."

City Administrator Leslie Valiant also commented that "all the information through this process, also, I want to make known, was sent to council members for their input, too, and so that's how all this was developed."

It is not known when or where the presentation to the councilors occurred. The West Central Tribune attends all public meetings and never heard a presentation.

Conducting discussions or other official business via email is likely a violation of Open Meeting Law, according to a

digital slide presentation by the Minnesota Department of Administration.

That presentation is posted on the Minnesota Attorney General's website.

Presentations made in small groups may also be a violation of Open Meeting Law, which requires meetings of public bodies to be open to the public. According to the same slide presentation, "serial meetings" are meetings of less than a quorum of the public body to avoid meeting in public, with the intent to fashion agreement amongst the public body.

Councilor Julie Asmus said that she heard feedback that constituents would have liked more input in the process.

"I think there was an expectation that maybe there would be three choices that the public would have some input on," she said. "I think that's maybe some of the disappointment or frustration with the process."

And that is exactly what constituents are saying on the

city of Willmar, Minnesota, Facebook page

after it updated with the new logo following Wednesday's presentation from

Replace,

the company that assisted the city in creating the new brand and logo.

"I really don't think you listened to the community about this," commented an account with the name Elizabeth Frey.

"Why were the citizens of Willmar not given a voice in the new logo?" asked an account with the name Carol Small.

"Was this decision another closed door meeting? Seems like the Council does this quite often to keep its citizens in the dark," commented an account with the name Mark Johnson.

An account with the name Bill Iverson wrote, "Where was the public input on this? Just another waste of time and taxpayer money. I hope our City Council is reading all the negative comments."

"I wish our community had more input into this. We could have had a local competition and gotten some much better options to choose from. I hope there is still a chance to reconsider," wrote an account under the name of Sharon Banister.

Jeff Johnson, the founder of Replace, shared with the community how his company created the design for the rebrand and logo for the city of Willmar. He spoke during a presentation of the new branding on Wednesday at the Willmar Auditorium.

"Why is Willmar my favorite city I've ever designed? Because Willmar is my Paris, and I'm not joking about that," Johnson told the audience, noting he grew up in North Dakota where there are no lakes and the town in which he grew up had no paved streets. "... (Willmar is) where I escaped to as a kid. So when I had the chance to work on this project, we dove in pretty hard."

He explained that the city of Willmar has various logos and brands for its different departments, and his job throughout the rebranding process was to try to create and unify the branding for all departments in order for the city to compete with other cities and attract new businesses and new residents.

"The reason we update these identities is because we're in competition with these cities and other cities around the country for the great businesses and the great people that may want to live here," Johnson said. "We're trying to design an invitation to show that Willmar is on that level and on that plain."

He also explained how the tagline "Minnesota's Crossroads" was decided upon due to a focus on shipping by truck and rail, the crossroads of agriculture and industry and the crossroads of old and new immigrants.

"Willmar really is Minnesota Crossroads ... that tagline started becoming more and more interesting to us," Johnson said. " ... The identity for Willmar is the 'W' that came from railroad tracks with the heart right in the middle. Minnesota Crossroads is placed prominently."