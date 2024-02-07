With the lack of valley snowfall, what happens to snow removal funds?
UDOT expects about $1 million per statewide storm.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
Do social media algorithms reflect societal biases?
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
The Astros proclaimed Altuve an "Astro for life" with the extension.
Outstanding credit card balances reached $1.13 trillion at the end of 2023. Delinquencies ballooned too.
Electric motorcycle company Cake held talks with Harley-Davidson and other automakers in 2023 as it fought to stay alive, founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn told TechCrunch in an interview Tuesday. "I've had 40 meetings in the past three days," Ytterborn said, adding that most have been with two-wheeler brands. Ytterborn said his company began trying to raise a Series C as early as August 2022 and that he expected to be able to close with a similar mix of institutions and a few VCs.
Onfido, an early mover in the world of identity verification using computer vision and other AI tools, is getting acquired, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed. Entrust -- the privately held company that provides a range of certification and verification services around payment cards, passwords, network and website access, device access and more -- is buying the London-based startup, sources say for a figure "well above" $400 million. Once that process is complete, the plan will be to integrate Onfido's tools into Entrust's wider technology stack, Entrust CEO and president Todd Wilkinson said in an interview.
Hertz stock recovered in midday trade following an early slide as the company reported a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss due to its exposure to EVs, in particular its large Tesla fleet.
Unemployment benefits are taxable at the federal level, and many states also tax jobless compensation. Learn about your options for paying taxes on unemployment.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
Natural gas prices are down 44% year to date, but demand hit a daily high in January.
Why you might be hearing the phrase "Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight" a lot these days.
The starting five of the 2021 Chicago Sky team that pulled off an upset run to the Finals is now all gone.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
Wrigley Field last hosted outdoor hockey at the 2009 Winter Classic, and it looks like the iconic stadium will host yet again.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. Here's all the larger job cuts so far.
General Motors (GM) continues to see a future in its troubled Cruise robotaxi fleet — but in what form remains unclear.
After almost a year as an invite-only app, Bluesky is now open to the public. Funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is one of the more promising micro-blogging platforms that could provide an alternative to Elon Musk's X. Now that anyone can join, the young platform faces a challenge: How can it meaningfully stand up to Threads' 130 million monthly active users, or even Mastodon's 1.8 million?