Lack of victim cooperation cited in dismissal of domestic assault case

Feb. 18—Felony domestic assault and child endangerment charges that a Joplin man was facing were dismissed Thursday when his girlfriend failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Tierall D. Sherrick, 25, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree child endangerment and third-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim as the reason for dismissing both counts.

Sherrick was charged after an incident Oct. 2 at 1215 S. Picher Ave. in Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that during an argument with his girlfriend, he punched her in the face with his fist, happening to strike their 1-year-old daughter in the face as well with the blow. The police officer called to the scene reported finding visible bruising on both the girlfriend's and the child's faces and, a bump the forehead of the child.