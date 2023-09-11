Lackawanna County ATV park study underway

Sep. 11—Seeing possibilities to attract more tourist money to the region, Lackawanna County officials want to hear from the public about plans to develop a full-blown ATV park.

A legal one.

A consultant, Michael Baker International Inc. of Harrisburg, began a $124,600 study in March. A state grant is covering the cost. The county is seeking public comment at www.surveymonkey.com/r/797P8B3. The survey form will remain available through at least Oct. 31, according to the county website.

"We most certainly aren't experts," said Brenda Sacco, the county economic development director.

Sacco said the study grew out of complaints from illegal ATV riders upset at county plans to build a 4-mile hiking trail from under the Interstate 84/380 twin bridges to the Y-Knot Pub & Eatery in Elmhurst Twp. Construction on the trail should begin next year. Once complete, the trail will likely usurp space ATV riders use without authorization, she said.

"So we were getting a lot of negative feedback on that," Sacco said. "We all know the walking trail is a great idea. First of all, it's technically county land, so they were riding illegally. But they were doing it for many, many years. So, what we said was, from an economic development standpoint, if you look at other areas that have put in ATV parks ... it's phenomenal. I mean, businesses thrive."

Already, she said, ATV riders from out of state travel to use a privately run park, Lost Trails in Dunmore, that is small compared to others.

"The Lost Trails, you're getting a lot of New Yorkers and New Jersey(ans), that are coming in and utilizing that," said Sacco, a former ATV enthusiast. "If you look at that Holiday Inn (in Dunmore) on the weekend, it's all filled with trucks with ATVs on the back. ... People invest a lot of money, and they're willing to spend. I mean, some of these machines are $30,000. It's a huge sport. And if you look at Rock Run, which is down near State College, they'll stay for the weekend or stay for three, four days."

Steven L. Barber, the Michael Baker senior vice president managing the study, said the online survey form has already generated 1,200 responses. Barber said he hasn't reviewed the forms. The study will determine potential sites and the park's focus. For example, other ATV parks may attract riders interested in racing, climbing hills or rumbling through mud bogs. This one may aim at a more family friendly, recreational ridership, he said.

The survey form asks about ATV ownership, riding frequency, whether family members ride, distance from a residence to an existing ATV park, and whether campgrounds or other amenities should be nearby. The study will include finding sites and gauging landowners' interest in selling or leasing land.

Sacco said the study will also evaluate the merits of public or private ownership.

"There's a couple of key drivers in initiating this planning study," Barber said. "One is the prolific, illegal use of ATVs across the county. And it's because there isn't any place legal to ride them. ... It's also an opportunity to increase recreation tourism into the county. If you look at the demographics of those who are coming to the existing facilities — say in Schuylkill County, Northumberland County — to ride, there's a huge group that are coming out of New York, New Jersey, Baltimore, the (Washington) D.C. area, Long Island and coming to Pennsylvania to recreate because there just isn't the land there (in their home states.)"

MONDAY UPDATE brings Times-Tribune readers up to date on past or pending stories of interest. To offer a suggestion for a Monday Update, please email metrodesk@timesshamrock.com with "Monday Update" in the subject line.

Contact the writer:

bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147;

@BorysBlogTT on Twitter.