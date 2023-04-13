Lackawanna County detectives arrest Pittston woman on drug charges

Apr. 13—Lackawanna County detectives arrested a Pittston woman Wednesday, accusing her of selling crack to a confidential informant.

Letitia Ann Stevens, 47, 130 Market St., faces possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and other offenses, detectives said.

After Stevens made arrangements to meet the confidential informant at a South Scranton bar, detectives monitored the transaction as she delivered the drugs, according to the arrest affidavit.

Detectives took her into custody during a traffic stop on the Biden Expressway. Investigators found more suspected crack when they searched her.

Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett ordered Stevens held in the county jail on $40,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

— DAVID SINGLETON