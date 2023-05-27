Lackawanna County detectives arrest Scranton man on drug charges

May 26—A Scranton man faces a series of drug charges after investigators say he delivered cocaine or crack cocaine to a middleman dealer on multiple occasions this month.

Gerard K. McCray, 46, was taken into custody by Lackawanna County detectives and members of the county drug task force at the conclusion of the last of the transactions Wednesday in a parked vehicle near Diamond Avenue and Providence Road, according to a criminal complaint.

McCray, of 1214 Blair Ave., was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware and held in the county prison on $100,000 bail.

The complaint filed by county detectives said investigators learned earlier this month that the middleman was selling cocaine and crack cocaine for McCray.

On four separate occasions between May 18 and Wednesday, investigators kept the middleman under surveillance as he purchased drugs from McCray at locations in the city, detectives said.

Investigators captured at least three of the transactions on a covert video device, according to the complaint. Detectives seized the drugs from the middleman after each exchange.

Detectives charged McCray with four counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He faces a preliminary hearing Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132