Lackawanna County detectives arrest three people on crack cocaine charges

Jul. 29—An investigation by Lackawanna County detectives into crack cocaine sales in Scranton led to the arrest of three city residents.

Kevin Clarence Lawson, 62, 1022 Capouse Ave., and Kenneth Williams, 57, and Tera Lee Smith, 37, both of 1024 Capouse Ave., Apt. 2, were taken into custody after detectives made a series of controlled buys of crack cocaine from their apartments, the arrest affidavit said.

Investigators executed search warrants on the residences after completing the final buy Wednesday, seizing suspected crack cocaine and cash, the affidavit said.

Lawson, Williams and Smith were arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw on charges that included possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Lawson and Williams were held in Lackawanna County Prison on $75,000 bail each, while McGraw set Smith's bail at $50,000. They face preliminary hearings 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

— DAVID SINGLETON