Lackawanna County judge orders attorney to make $3,000 charitable gift after contempt order

May 25—SCRANTON — A Monroe County attorney who failed to appear for a Lackawanna County Court hearing for a client in a homicide case will have to donate $3,000 to charity.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse ordered the donation at a contempt hearing Thursday for Stroudsburg attorney Robert Saurman, who represents Evan Daniel Wasko of Scranton.

Wasko, 19, is awaiting trial on criminal homicide and other charges for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Joseph Roberson last year in Spring Brook Twp.

Saurman was a no-show for a pretrial hearing for Wasko on Wednesday in front of Barrasse, prompting the judge to issue a civil contempt order.

As he appeared before the judge, a contrite Saurman attributed his absence to a problem with his office's calendar. He said it would not happen again.

"I can only apologize to your honor," the attorney said.

Barrasse reminded Saurman they had previously talked in his chambers about similar issues in the past involving the attorney. Saurman had been forewarned, he said.

Pointing out other attorneys were present and his client had been transported from Lackawanna County Prison to the courthouse for the hearing, Barrasse said the court would allow Saurman to make a $3,000 donation to charitable organization within 24 hours.

He told Saurman he needs to think seriously about whether he wants to continue practicing in Lackawanna County.

"It can't go on," Barrasse said.

Saurman said after the hearing he anticipated making the donation to Women's Resources of Monroe County.

Barrasse was scheduled to hear arguments at Wednesday's hearing on a motion by Saurman to suppress statements Wasko made to state police about the June 18 shooting.

The hearing has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. June 5.

